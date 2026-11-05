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3,000 Flagler County Residents Lost Food Stamps in Past Year. Food-A-Thon Hopes to Raise $100,000 to Help.
By Pierre Tristam,7 days ago
Flagler Radio on Nov. 13 hosts its fifth annual Food-A-Thon with a five-hour broadcast on four local radio stations to raise $100,000 for a local food pantry. It is doing so in a landscape changed for the worse for those who need food assistance most, and at the end of a year when federal food assistance was suspended for weeks due to a government shutdown and state government’s refusal to step in and fill in the gap (though county government did to some extent).
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