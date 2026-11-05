undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Giants Get Clear Message on Potential Derrick Henry Trade Before Week 9
By Jose Esquer,7 days ago
At 4-2-1, the New York Giants are the favorites to win the NFC East, something the team has not done since their 2011 Super Bowl season. Under head coach John Harbaugh, the team has impressed this season. With the rest of the division in apparent turmoil, the Giants have a legitimate shot of returning to the postseason.The team is not taking that lightly, as reports have surfaced that the Giants are planning on being aggressive at the upcoming trade deadline.