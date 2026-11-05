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Lifetime star Natasha Wilson permanently disfigured after dog attack
7 days ago
Lifetime star Natasha Wilson is suing the owner of a dog who allegedly attacked her. The actress, known for her roles in TV movies such as "The Best Version of Love" and "Single and Ready to Jingle," filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, Nov. 3, claiming a dog bite to the face left her with "permanent" injuries that impacted her ability to work, according to documents obtained by USA TODAY.