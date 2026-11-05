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Which Legal Substance Is Most Likely To Help Land You In The Hospital? Depends On Your Age
5 days ago
THURSDAY, Nov. 5, 2026 — Which legal substance is most likely to help land you in the emergency room?. It depends on your age, a new study says. Weed is the substance most likely to be tied to a hospital visit among teens and young adults, while booze was linked to visits among middle-aged folks, researchers reported Wednesday in The American Journal of Psychiatry.