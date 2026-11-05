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The Fantic Caballero Supermoto Is Pure Two-Wheeled Obsession
By Aayush Rathod,6 days ago
Riders who prefer off-roaders with old-school designs either buy a new scrambler or turn a retro roadster into one, as was done back in the day. But what happens when someone looking for a frantic supermoto also prefers an old-school design? You get a scrambler turned into a supermoto. Italian manufacturer Fantic Motor has done just that, offering supermoto fun in an accessible, retro package.