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Justice Department Civil Rights Chief Resigns as NAACP Calls for Fair Enforcement
7 days ago
WASHINGTON (AURN News) — The head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division resigned two days after the midterm elections. Attorney General Todd Blanche said he accepted Harmeet Dhillon’s resignation Thursday. More than three-quarters of the division’s staff at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term have since left, The Associated Press reported.