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Story Beat: Remembering the women
By WMUK,6 days ago
Ivana Ivkovic was born in Croatia but grew up in the United States. She was a student at Kalamazoo College in the 1990s. During that time, war broke out in her homeland. What Ivkovic learned at that time haunted her ever since. The Forgotten Women is Ivkovic’s documentary examining the systematic use of sexual violence against girls and women during the conflict that began in Croatia in 1991 and subsequently engulfed Bosnia, where genocide and widespread atrocities followed. The film explores the decades-long struggle of survivors seeking justice and accountability.