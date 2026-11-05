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Blue Jays condemn Santander's Islamophobic social media stories
By Tom Ruminski,7 days ago
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander posted Islamophobic videos to his Instagram story following the United States' midterm election Tuesday. Santander's stories, which have since been removed, showed content that claimed Sharia law would be coming to the U.S., while another video featured a Christian preacher who said there's "no such thing as kind Muslims."