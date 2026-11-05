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Salon closes its digital doors
By Matt Schimkowitz,7 days ago
Pour one out for another digital newsroom. Salon, one of the internet’s longest-running cultural and political commentary websites, is shutting down after 31 years. A staple of the early blogging era, the site was founded by former San Francisco Examiner arts and features editor David Talbot. But one can’t outrun the realities of digital media forever—hopefully, one can for a very, very long time—and per the site’s sign-off, “Salon is ceasing publication.”