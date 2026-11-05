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Springfield man sentenced for 2023 deadly shooting
By Hanna GuidryRyan Trowbridge,7 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2023 shooting that killed one man and wounded another. The Hampden District Attorney’s office said 41-year-old Hiram Martinez was found guilty of first-degree murder in the June 24 shooting that killed 34-year-old James Brown and wounded Bruce Bodiford.