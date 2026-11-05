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Collaborative AI project seeks to improve care for veterans with mild brain injuries
By Jessica Binkley,6 days ago
For veterans with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), communication difficulties can often lead to issues at work, in relationships and integrating back into the community. A new collaborative research project is bringing together researchers from The University of Texas at San Antonio with expertise in speech-language pathology, artificial intelligence and veteran care and rehabilitation to turn language into data that could help clinicians better understand, and ultimately treat, cognitive and communication difficulties.