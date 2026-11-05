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Houston Dash 2026 player report cards: Lisa Boattin
By Dustyn Richardson,6 days ago
We’re continuing our 2026 report card series, recapping each Houston Dash player’s season. Next up is defender Lisa Boattin. Boattin joined the Dash late in 2025 and came into 2026 looking to be the team’s starting left back. That never really came to fruition as Boattin missed the first three games of the season and didn’t make her first start until April 25. She would go on to make just 15 starts, splitting starts with veteran Allysha Chapman and rookie Leah Klenke before she moved to center back.