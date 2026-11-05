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Orange & Blueprints: The Good, The Bad, and The Dash
By Bayou City Soccer,3 days ago
Welcome to the Orange & Blueprints Podcast, your go-to spot for everything Houston Dash and women’s soccer in the Bayou City!. Manny and Diego get together one last time to wrap up the Houston Dash's 2026 season! They break down the regular-season finale loss to Portland and discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of the team's campaign. They also look ahead to the offseason, discussing players who might not return next season, including veteran Sophie Schmidt. With Houston's season over, the guys turn their attention to the NWSL playoffs and share their predictions on who will take home the championship!