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Supreme Court considers expanding exemptions from anti-discrimination laws for religious schools
By Arthur S. Leonard,6 days ago
On November 3, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in St. Mary Catholic Parish, Littleton, Colorado, v. Lisa Roy, executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. Ms. Roy’s department runs the state’s “universal preschool” program, under which the state funds preschool tuition for any school, public or private, religious or non-religious, selected by the preschoolers’ parents. Schools may opt in to the program by, among other things, adopting a non-discrimination policy concerning enrollment under which children or their families will not be excluded on the basis of characteristics specified in the state’s public accommodations law, which include sexual orientation and gender identity.