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NASA, HITT Break Ground on Spaceflight Fabrication Facility
By PRESS RELEASE: HITT Contracting,4 days ago
HITT Contracting and NASA broke ground on the Applied Spaceflight Fabrication Facility (ASFF), a new, approximately 37,625-square-foot manufacturing facility at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. As general contractor, HITT will deliver a high-bay machine shop designed to support component production for NASA’s spaceflight missions. Also known as Building...