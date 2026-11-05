undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Waymo Picks Toyota Vehicles for Japan, U.K. Robotaxi Trials
By Michael McConnell,6 days ago
Autonomous vehicle company Waymo will use BZ4X sport-utility vehicles from Toyota Motor Corp. for its on-street tests in the United Kingdom and Japan, the companies announced. Waymo will start testing the vehicles in Japan next year, with plans to expand to the U.K. and other right-hand drive markets in coming years. The SUVs will be manufactured at Toyota’s Takaoka factory.