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8 more charged in deadly Dooly County mass shooting investigation
By Zoe WellsTy Grant,4 days ago
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Eight more people have been charged in connection to a deadly Vienna mass shooting that left two people dead and 44 injured. In a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 5, the Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Director Chris Hosey, and FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham announced that eight people were charged following multiple searches across Crisp, Dooly and Houston counties.