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7 Tips on Creating a Career Path for Your Top Employees
By Michael McConnell,4 days ago
Almost no one starts out as a great manager. It takes education, training and competence. And those are traits that are surprisingly rare. Consultant Mark Ernst delivered that message during his Oct. 22 FABTECH session, “Seven Steps to Creating a Successful Career Path Management Program.” Ernst, a managing principal with Ernst Enterprises LLC, said he has watched the development of numerous managers, good and bad. He opened his session by asking the audience how many “terrific” managers they had worked for in their careers. The most common answer was two or three. A few didn’t have any.