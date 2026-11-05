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Months after new firearm licensing requirements, instructors deal with conflicting instructions
By Sloane WickMark Gardyna,7 days ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Getting your gun license in Massachusetts now costs more time and more money. Some instructors even say they’re still confused about the rules. Its been six months since new rules for gun safety classes went into effect here in the Baystate. Back in April – we spoke to the owner of a local gun store who wasn’t sure what was going to happen to her shop’s courses. Now, Western Mass News is following up and getting you answers.
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