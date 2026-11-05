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Contexture supports rural opioid treatment network in western Colorado
By ColoradoBiz Staff,6 days ago
Contexture provides technology for opioid treatment network. Colorado STREAM Rural Health Network links treatment sites and pharmacies. Project funded by Colorado’s Rural Health Transformation Program. Contexture will provide health information exchange technology for a western Colorado network connecting opioid treatment programs, community pharmacies and care teams under a $4.94...