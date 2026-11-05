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Rangers Place Reimer on Waivers and Durzi on IR
7 days ago
In an unsurprising roster move, the Rangers placed James Reimer on waivers. Reimer will still serve as the backup for tonight’s game against the Flyers. As expected, Dylan Garand makes his 12th straight appearance when he gets the start for the Rangers. If he can follow up a strong 32-save effort in a 3-1 victory over the Blues on Nov. 5, that could help the Rangers finish 2-2 on a four-game homestand, which began with losses to the Kings and Oilers.