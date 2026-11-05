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Abacus Architects, Inc Relocates to Niagara Avenue Location
By Kevin Zimmermann,7 days ago
Abacus Architects, a company which had operated in various Michigan Avenue buildings since its founding in 2003, now has a permanent home. The company which also has offices in Milwaukee, Burlington and Manitowoc, opened on Monday in its new home at 1320 Niagara Avenue, the former home of the LTC-Sheboygan Campus. The new headquarters is situated along the Sheboygan River, and with its opening, office space for Abacus has doubled to 5,400 square feet of single-level workspace. But there’s much more incorporated than just work areas.
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