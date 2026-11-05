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Tottenham chief reveals ultimate aim to win the Premier League as he insists club is on 'right track'
7 days ago
Tottenham chief executive Vinai Venkatesham believes the club is heading in the right direction again and has outlined an ultimate objective of winning the Premier League. Spurs narrowly avoided a disastrous drop to the Championship during a tumultuous 2025-26 campaign that saw long-standing chairman Daniel Levy leave, while Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor were both sacked before Roberto De Zerbi secured survival on the final day.