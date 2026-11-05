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Struble native honored by U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation
7 days ago
Secretary Jim Nicholson, senior counsel at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, was recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation as the inaugural recipient of its Business and Civic Leadership Award, which was instituted to recognize and honor recipients who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership through their contributions to business and public engagement and veterans’ causes.