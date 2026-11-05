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Man Utd could sign Fulham star Calvin Bassey as defender tempted by Old Trafford move
6 days ago
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, with Michael Carrick keen to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the January transfer window. The Nigerian international has attracted attention with impressive Premier League performances, and the Red Devils may now have a chance to secure his services.