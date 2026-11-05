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Rep. Riley to concentrate on kitchen table issues in new session
By Jim Sabastian,7 days ago
BINGHAMTON – Democratic incumbent Representative Josh Riley has won reelection in New York’s 19th Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Peter Oberacker by 15 percentage points in the November 3rd general election. We asked him what he hopes to accomplish in his second term. One priority is that he’s subpoenaing utility companies to see where the money is going.
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