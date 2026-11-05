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Who invented chicken tenders? Senator-elect Chris Pappas’ family has a claim to the handheld favorite
7 days ago
WASHINGTON — Chris Pappas made history on Tuesday, becoming the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate. The New Hampshire Democrat defeated former Republican Sen. John E. Sununu and will succeed retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in January. Pappas served as a state lawmaker, county treasurer and state executive councilor before being elected as a Congressman,