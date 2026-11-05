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Gauchos Host Trojans, Visit Titans in Final Regular Season Action
4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The No. 8 UC Santa Barbara Men's Water Polo team plays its final two regular season matches of the year this weekend, and the Gauchos enter their back-to-back matchups with No. 4 USC and Cal State Fullerton with a world to play for. Weirdly, the pressure fixture is not Saturday's Senior Day meeting with the Trojans. Santa Barbara will celebrate soon-to-be graduates Thomas Colpo and Wyatt Pieretti, play an entertaining game of water polo against one of the top teams in the country and then get on a bus to Orange County, where the real contest of consequence awaits. With a win over Cal State Fullerton on Sunday, the Gauchos would earn a share of The Big West Regular Season Championship, their first Big West crown of any kind since 1990. With some help elsewhere, that landmark title would come with the no. 1 seed for the conference tournament, pole position in the race for The Big West's automatic berth into the National Championship Tournament.