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NU sets expectations on AI use for faculty, staff
By Jolie Peal,6 days ago
The University of Nebraska has created university-wide expectations for the use of artificial intelligence, according to a Thursday message from NU President Jeffrey Gold. The rules are outlined in an executive memorandum and establish what is and is not considered secure, ethical or responsible use of AI. It specifically prohibits university institutional and research data from being used in an individual’s personal AI subscription, any tools that claim ownership rights or technologies that use the data to train other models.