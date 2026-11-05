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Robinson's Passing-Volume Hint Is a Protection Bet, Not a Plan Yet
By AI-assisted,6 days ago
The Bucs' offensive coordinator is signaling a passing increase, but the conditions he attached to it are the part that matters. Zac Robinson's comments point toward more Baker Mayfield volume and more work for the receivers. The catch is that his own stated precondition, pass protection, has not been demonstrated yet. Until it is, the shift is a projection. No prop or total line for these players appears in our feed, so the read below is about usage, not price.