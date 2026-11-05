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Women's Swim Travels to Riverside to Take on Lancer
By Alana Silva, Athletic Communications Student Assistant,3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This Friday and Saturday, the UC Santa Barbara Women's Swim team will compete in a two-day dual meet against California Baptist University. The team will travel to Riverside, California, where CBU will host the meet at the Lancer Aquatics Center. The meet will kick off on Friday, Nov. 6 at 11 am and will conclude the following day on Saturday, Nov. 7.