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Steichen Says Jonathan Taylor Keeps Colts Role Amid Trade Talk Reports
By AI-assisted,7 days ago
Steichen says Jonathan Taylor keeps his role, even with trade talks swirling. Shane Steichen is making a public point that Jonathan Taylor's workload will not change because of the trade noise around him. The Colts head coach defended how Indianapolis has been using its running back and said Taylor will keep the role he has had, even though he is at the center of trade talks with multiple teams.