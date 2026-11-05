Yester Years

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7 days ago
From the archives of The Guthrie County Vedette, Nov. 3, 2016. ATTEND CONVENTION. Panorama FFA members attending the 2016 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis are (front row, from left) Destiny Watson, Maggie Woodvine, Aaron Irving, Ada Schauer, Lindsey Van Gundy, Anna Holloway, Colten Boatman, Bailey Christofferson, (back row) Chris Allison, Jackson Carstens, Tate Willey, Nic Parker, Jamy Randol, Noah Ramsey.