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Lamb’s Players Encore Series
6 days ago
Lamb’s Players Theatre (LPT), now celebrating its 55th Season and championing its mission to Tell Good Stories Well, is thrilled to announce the lineup for its 56th Season at its resident stage in Coronado. Season 56 marks the inaugural season for LPT’s incoming Artistic Leadership team, who begin their tenure in January of 2027: Artistic Director Colleen Kollar Smith, Chief Business Officer Mike Bradford, and Chief Philanthropy Officer Jennifer Bradford. They build on the vision of LPT’s longtime Artistic Leadership team, who continue to lead the company through the end of 2026. Season 56 renewals are currently open. New subscriptions go on sale November 5th, 2026. Online at www.lambsplayers.org or call 619-437-6000.