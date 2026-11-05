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Drinks With The Deal: Lazard’s Tim Donahue on Interviewing, Team-Building and Pitching
5 days ago
As a young lawyer in the mid-1990s, Timothy B. Donahue said on this week’s Drinks With The Deal podcast, he had numerous interviews with an investment banks in an effort to switch careers. But it was a chance meeting that allowed Donahue, the co-head of North America financial advisory and global head of strategic capital solutions at Lazard Ltd., to make the jump.