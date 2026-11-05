undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arc Begins Battery-Electric Conversion of Long Beach Harbor Tug
By Subscribe,7 days ago
Arc, a marine technology company, has begun engineering the battery-electric conversion of Harbor Sentinel, a 50-foot harbor tug owned and operated by Pacific Maritime Group (PMG). Supported by funding from the Port of Long Beach through its Technology Advancement Program (TAP) and SWIFT Program, along with a Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust grant administered by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the project will replace the tug’s twin diesel engines with an Arc electric powertrain.