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LSU President Wade Rousse issues warning to tailgaters ahead of Alabama game
By WBRZ Staff,7 days ago
BATON ROUGE — LSU System President Wade Rousse issued a letter to Tiger fans reiterating heightened gameday expectations and tailgating restrictions ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Alabama. Rousse addressed the campus community through a social media post and called behavior witnessed at the Tigers’ previous home game "unacceptable",...