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Hoax bomb threats disrupt at least 27 flights across Europe
By Sumit Jangir,6 days ago
ROME (Diya TV) — Bomb threats disrupted flights across Europe Thursday, prompting military escorts, aircraft searches and diversions. Reuters reported at least 27 affected flights, though other reports counted more than a dozen threats on Thursday alone. Authorities found no explosives on the aircraft they inspected and have not identified who sent the messages.