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Bicyclist killed after being hit by a vehicle on Helmer Road in Battle Creek
By Ken Delaney,7 days ago
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An elderly bicyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck by another vehicle. Battle Creek Police say around 2:30 p.m. an 82-year-old Bedford Township man was riding his bicycle northbound on Helmer Road when a vehicle traveling southbound driven by a 35-year-old Battle Creek man crossed over the center line and struck the bicycle.