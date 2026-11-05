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Another mild day Friday before a seasonable chill redevelops into the weekend
By Gunnar Consol,7 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our mild November weather is giving way to a more seasonably cool weekend across Vermont and the North Country. Scattered showers exit this evening, followed by a mostly dry and mild Friday. Cooler air arrives for the weekend, bringing scattered valley rain showers and the possibility of snow in the mountains.
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