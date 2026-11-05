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Lindsay Clancy’s Doctors Use Her Lawyer’s Statement to Push for a Lawsuit Against Them to Be Dropped
7 days ago
Healthcare providers who treated Lindsay Clancy before she allegedly killed her three children are urging a Massachusetts judge to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit brought against them by her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy. Patrick claimed in the wrongful death lawsuit, per People, that his ex-wife, 36, was prescribed several medications in...
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