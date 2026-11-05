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Armed Massachusetts teen facing up to 5 years in prison after allegedly threatening to kill Trump, shoot up school
By Ken Paiva,7 days ago
BOSTON – A Massachusetts teen has been charged with threatening the President of the United States in addition to threatening to kill others. According to the Department of Justice, 18-year-old Trenton Touch was charged by criminal complaint with making a threat against the President of the United States. Touch is currently in state custody and will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Monday.