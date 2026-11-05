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Why Zero-Copy Architecture Is the Next Frontline for Enterprise AI
By Thomas Lejars,3 days ago
For years, enterprise data teams have operated on a simple assumption: to use data, you move it. You extract it from the source, transform it, load it into a destination, and repeat that cycle on whatever schedule your pipelines can sustain. ETL wasn't merely a practice — it was an architectural paradigm that influenced how generations of data infrastructure were built.