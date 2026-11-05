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Daughter of Woman Found Dead on Recycling Facility Conveyor Belt Says ‘I Should Have Protected’ Her
7 days ago
A woman found dead on a conveyor belt at a recycling facility on the morning of Tuesday, November 3, has been identified as 55-year-old Billie Jo Douglas of Akron, Ohio. According to a report by CBS affiliate WOIO, deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to Kimble Recycling at approximately 11 a.m. for a report of a human body. According to police, Douglas' body was found on the belt during the processing of delivered recyclables.