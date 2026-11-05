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Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission names new TWRA Executive Director
By Richard Simms,7 days ago
What prior experience does Schoenrock have with Ducks Unlimited?. Who will serve as TWRA interim director before Schoenrock's start date?. The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC) has selected a new Executive Director to lead the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), filling a position that will become vacant following the retirement of current Director Jason Maxedon.
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