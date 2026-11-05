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One Dead, One Hurt in South Jonesboro Shooting, Person of Interest Held
By Vince Quintana,3 days ago
3400 Preakness Dr. — Approximate Site of November 4 Shooting. A shooting in south Jonesboro left one person dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon, with police saying a person of interest is now in custody as detectives work through the early stages of the investigation. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Preakness Drive, where they found two victims at the scene.