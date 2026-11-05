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Food finders highlights ongoing need for donations
6 days ago
As the holiday season approaches, food finders food bank in greater lafayette is reminding residents that the need for food assistance continues throughout the year. the organization says donations can go quickly as it works to support individuals and families facing food insecurity. with thanksgiving just weeks away, food finders is encouraging community members to help through food donations, financial contributions and volunteer opportunities.
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