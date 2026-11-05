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Jos Holman will retire after two decades of work at the Tippecanoe County Public Library
5 days ago
County Librarian Jos Holman will retire after twenty four years with the Tippecanoe County Public Library. During his time there Holman helped to open three new branches of the library from 2007 to 2020. He says he hopes his legacy will be felt throughout the community, not just at the library. He also plans to remain active in the community after he retires.