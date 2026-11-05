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Mortgage rates fall again, but buyer activity stays muted
By Dave Gallagher,6 days ago
Though the housing market is still facing a difficult rate environment, potential homebuyers are starting to see steady improvement when it comes to home financing. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.18% this week, according to Freddie Mac's weekly survey. That's down from 7.24% a week ago and marks the third straight week of declines. The weekly average rate is, however, still significantly higher than it was a year ago, when the 30-year rate was at 6.22%.