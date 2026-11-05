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What temperature should an infrared sauna be?
By Kate Korom,7 days ago
A traditional, Finnish-style sauna heats the air in the room, and that heated air then warms the body. This process commonly requires temperatures above 170°F. Infrared saunas work differently: the energy is absorbed directly by the body’s tissues, so a lower ambient temperature can still produce a comparable warming effect. Session length reflects this difference as well — infrared sessions commonly run 20–40 minutes, while the higher intensity of a traditional sauna often results in shorter sessions.